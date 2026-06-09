What People are Saying About the MA Gem Walden Pond

Massachusetts is full of gems and beautiful bodies of water. Sometimes I think natives take our state and all it has to offer for granted. I know I do. But sometimes you just have to look around or refresh your perspective. Spending time with someone who doesn't live in Massachusetts but visits the state may help you regain the appreciation you may have lost. As someone who has lived in Massachusetts his whole life, I'm trying to think a little more like a visitor or a newcomer and become interested in the gems that have been under my nose all along.

With summer weather here, one historical attraction that I would like to explore is Walden Pond State Reservation in Concord, MA. We all know that Walden Pond is the inspiration behind Henry David Thoreau's classic book Walden, and many people travel to the landmark to experience some of the history that's in his book.

According to mass.gov, there are quite a few things that you can do at Walden Pond State Reservation, including swimming, fishing, hiking, and boating (leave the motorized boats at home). In addition, you can visit the replica of Thoreau's single-room cabin.

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I have never been to Walden Pond, so naturally, I'm curious as to what people who have experienced the area think. There are over 700 reviews of the state reservation on Tripadvisor, and while some folks have given low ratings based on parking fees and walking distance, many feel that the area is quite beautiful. A few of the reviews make mention that if you have read Thoreau's book, you need to experience Walden Pond.

Other reviews mention that the beach area and water are clean, along with being a perfect place for the whole family to swim. Other reviews note that the area is great for strolling along, and the atmosphere is relaxing and comfortable. You can check out all of the reviews by going here.

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