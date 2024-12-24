Massive Retailer Closing Another Massachusetts Store in Weeks

Massachusetts residents have been dealing with store closures for quite a while. Whether it's grocery stores, restaurants, or department stores, shoppers have had to shop at alternate locations to have their shopping needs met.

It's been noted on several sites that a bunch of retailers are planning closures in 2025. One of those retailers will be closing a Massachusetts location in less than a month and now folks will have to get their prescription medications elsewhere.

A Popular Pharmacy Store Chain Will Be Closing Another Massachusetts Location Soon

According to multiple news sources, Walgreens (the second largest pharmacy store chain in the United States) will close one of its Springfield locations soon. Walgreens has been experiencing financial troubles for a while and plans on closing 1,200 stores by 2027, 500 of those closures are set to occur in the 2025 fiscal year.

Massachusetts has already seen Walgreens closures throughout the state. For example, earlier this year the company closed a North Adams (50 Lincoln Street) and Westfield store (78 Main Street) as well as a store in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

On January 21, 2025, Walgreens will close the 707 State Street store in Springfield. People who shop and get their prescriptions at that store will have seven other locations in Springfield to choose from but still, the closure will certainly be an inconvenience for those who live near that particular store.

The Walgreens stores that have already closed along with the upcoming store closures are all considered "underperformers." With all of these closures happening rapidly, it might be a good idea to have the company's store locator page bookmarked in your web browser.

