Popular Retailer Closing Nearly a Dozen Massachusetts Stores

Massachusetts folks are about to lose nine stores from another retail chain and some of these stores are closing immediately.

According to several online media reports, the second largest American pharmacy store in the United States, Walgreens, is closing nine Massachusetts stores in March and April of this year. The closures are part of Walgreens' current business strategy, which is to "stabilize the retail pharmacy," said CEO Tim Wentworth. The company added that increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on its ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs.

If you are a Walgreens customer and are wondering what to do, the company will automatically transfer your prescriptions to the nearest Walgreens store. If you want them transferred to a different store, Walgreens will assist in the transfer to another Walgreens or you can choose to receive free prescription delivery for 90 days to help with the transition. At least Walgreens isn't hanging their customers out to dry.

The following Massachusetts Walgreens stores will be closing in March and April, 2025:

  • 38 West Main St., Norton, closing on March 17
  • 525 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, closing on March 18
  • 85 Huttleston Ave., Fairhaven, closing on March 19
  • 99 Westfield St., West Springfield, closing on March 20
  • 32 Union St., Easthampton, closing on March 25
  • 625 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, closing on March 27
  • 757 Gallivan Blvd., Boston, closing on April 28
  • 800 River St., Haverhill, closing on April 28
  • 256 Pleasant St., Methuen, closing on April 29

