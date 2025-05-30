List of Massachusetts Walgreens Stores Closing This June

Massachusetts residents will see more store closures in June as another retailer is continuing to trim the fat to stay afloat.

According to various media outlets, Walgreens plans on closing 1,200 underperforming stores over the next three years. With profits declining, stiff competition from other pharmacies, and a shift in online prescription refills, Walgreens, like so many others, has to shutter stores that aren't turning a good profit, a trend that we've seen with many retail chains over the past few years.

Massachusetts is About to Lose Seven Walgreens Stores. Three Closed in May

Framingham - Waverly Street (closed on May 19)

Salem - Boston Street (closed on May 19)

Lakeville - Main Street (closed on May 21)

The Following Massachusetts Walgreens stores Will Close in June 2025

Brockton - Centre Street (closing June 23)

Gloucester - Eastern Avenue (closing June 23)

Swansea - Wilbur Avenue (closing June 23)

Springfield - Boston Road (closing June 24)

Webster - Main Street (closing June 24)

Worcester - Grafton Street (closing June 25)

Fall River - South Main Street (closing June 26)

Walgreens Isn't Leaving Their Massachusetts Customers High and Dry

While this will be an inconvenience for many customers who get prescription refills at these Walgreens locations, the pharmacy will not leave its customers high and dry. Walgreens can transfer your prescription to another Walgreens pharmacy. According to Walgreens' website, all you need to do is either call or stop by your local Walgreens pharmacy, or you can call (833) 961-1642 or have your prescriptions transferred online.

Where Can I Find a Massachusetts Walgreens Store Near Me?

Walgreens currently has over 100 operating stores in Massachusetts. Go here to see which Walgreens pharmacies are closest to you.

