List of Massachusetts Walgreens Stores That Have Closed, More Coming

Massachusetts residents continue to witness and feel the economic downturn as many of the stores they used to frequent have closed.

Get our free mobile app

Retailers are doing all they can to prevent extinction, and this includes shutting down underperforming stores. One of the retailers that have been consistently closing are pharmacies and drug stores. This is especially painful because these closures interrupt people's lives as they scramble to find alternate stores to refill their prescription medications. One of those retailers is Walgreens.

Walgreens plans on shuttering 500 stores this year, and there are a bunch of Massachusetts stores on the list. One thing to note is that there are many online articles listing Walgreens stores that will close this year, while in fact some of them have already closed. Below is a list of Walgreens stores that have already closed in Massachusetts and a list of those that haven't closed but are on the chopping block.

Walgreens Stores That Have Already Permanently Closed in Massachusetts

85 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven, MA 02719

99 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089

324 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02171

50 Lincoln St, North Adams, MA 01247

78 Main St, Westfield, MA 01085

The Following Massachusetts Walgreens Stores are Still Open But Will Be Closing in 2025

32 Union St, Easthampton, MA 01027

707 State St, Springfield, MA 01109

7 E Silver St, Westfield, MA 01085

It's worth noting that if you are a customer at any of these stores, Walgreens will assist in having your prescription medications transferred to another Walgreens store. In addition, you can have a 90-day supply mailed to your home free of charge during the transition process.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer