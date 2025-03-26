List of Massachusetts Walgreens Stores That Have Closed, More Coming
Massachusetts residents continue to witness and feel the economic downturn as many of the stores they used to frequent have closed.
Retailers are doing all they can to prevent extinction, and this includes shutting down underperforming stores. One of the retailers that have been consistently closing are pharmacies and drug stores. This is especially painful because these closures interrupt people's lives as they scramble to find alternate stores to refill their prescription medications. One of those retailers is Walgreens.
Walgreens plans on shuttering 500 stores this year, and there are a bunch of Massachusetts stores on the list. One thing to note is that there are many online articles listing Walgreens stores that will close this year, while in fact some of them have already closed. Below is a list of Walgreens stores that have already closed in Massachusetts and a list of those that haven't closed but are on the chopping block.
Walgreens Stores That Have Already Permanently Closed in Massachusetts
- 85 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven, MA 02719
- 99 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- 324 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02171
- 50 Lincoln St, North Adams, MA 01247
- 78 Main St, Westfield, MA 01085
The Following Massachusetts Walgreens Stores are Still Open But Will Be Closing in 2025
- 32 Union St, Easthampton, MA 01027
- 707 State St, Springfield, MA 01109
- 7 E Silver St, Westfield, MA 01085
It's worth noting that if you are a customer at any of these stores, Walgreens will assist in having your prescription medications transferred to another Walgreens store. In addition, you can have a 90-day supply mailed to your home free of charge during the transition process.
