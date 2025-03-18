3 Walgreens Stores in New York are on the Closure List

New York continues to see retailers shutting down regularly. Due to changing trends and the state of the economy, shopping at brick-and-mortar stores isn't quite what it once was. As a result, many companies are feeling the effects forcing them to close underperforming stores or shutting down altogether.

Get our free mobile app

Walgreens is one of those companies that continues to struggle. The company closed a chunk of stores throughout the country in 2024 and there are more closures planned for 2025 with some already occurring. The retail pharmacy industry is taking a hit and companies like Walgreens are having to make cuts. With so many online delivery prescription options, it's hard to resist getting prescriptions sent to your home.

New York has seen a few Walgreens closures already and according to usearch.com there are three more on the list that haven't closed yet. However, they are on the list of 2025 store closures. Those Walgreens stores are at the following locations:

50 N Main St, Ellenville, NY 12428

5651 Whiskey Hill Rd, Wolcott, NY 14590

77 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Two of the New York stores on the list of closures have already shut down including:

153 Main St, Owego, NY 13827

792 W Main St, Rochester, NY 14611

Walgreens understands that these closures can disrupt people's lives which is why the company will automatically transfer your prescriptions to the nearest Walgreens store. If you want them transferred to a different store, Walgreens will assist in the transfer to another Walgreens or you can choose to receive free prescription delivery for 90 days to help with the transition. You can get more information on prescription transfers by going here.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster