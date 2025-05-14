Massive Retailer Closing Three More Massachusetts Stores for Good

The retail industry has taken a hit lately as many businesses have had to shut their doors in some locations. Massachusetts is no stranger to the closing of stores. Well-known retailers like Christmas Tree Shops, Stop and Shop, CVS, Walgreens, and more have all shuttered underperforming stores and, in some cases, have gone out of business altogether.

Get our free mobile app

We mentioned Walgreens, the pharmacy store chain, has closed some Massachusetts locations as of late, including the following stores:

85 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven, MA 02719

99 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089

324 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02171

50 Lincoln St, North Adams, MA 01247

78 Main St, Westfield, MA 01085

More Massachusetts Stores Closing

Now, three more Massachusetts stores have been added to the closure list as various media outlets have reported that the following Walgreens stores will be closing soon.

510 Wilbur Ave, Swansea, MA 02777 (closing at the end of June)

1512 South Main Street, Fall River, MA 02724 (closing at the end of June)

32 Main Street, Lakeville, MA 02347 (closing May 21)

Why Do Walgreens Stores Keep Closing?

As you may have noticed, Walgreens continues to close stores not only in Massachusetts but in other states and seemingly at a rapid rate. The Associated Press has given a clear reason as to why these closures continue to occur:

Drugstores that once snapped up prime retail space in towns and cities across the country are in retreat. They’ve been battered by shrinking prescription reimbursement, persistent theft, rising costs and consumers who have strayed to online retailers or competitors with better prices. The boost they received from taking the lead on vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic has long since faded.

The latest closures are a sign of the times, and unfortunately for Walgreens, the company is feeling the effects of the current climate and culture.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster