Massive Retailer Closing Three More Massachusetts Stores for Good
The retail industry has taken a hit lately as many businesses have had to shut their doors in some locations. Massachusetts is no stranger to the closing of stores. Well-known retailers like Christmas Tree Shops, Stop and Shop, CVS, Walgreens, and more have all shuttered underperforming stores and, in some cases, have gone out of business altogether.
We mentioned Walgreens, the pharmacy store chain, has closed some Massachusetts locations as of late, including the following stores:
- 85 Huttleston Ave, Fairhaven, MA 02719
- 99 Westfield St, West Springfield, MA 01089
- 324 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02171
- 50 Lincoln St, North Adams, MA 01247
- 78 Main St, Westfield, MA 01085
More Massachusetts Stores Closing
Now, three more Massachusetts stores have been added to the closure list as various media outlets have reported that the following Walgreens stores will be closing soon.
- 510 Wilbur Ave, Swansea, MA 02777 (closing at the end of June)
- 1512 South Main Street, Fall River, MA 02724 (closing at the end of June)
- 32 Main Street, Lakeville, MA 02347 (closing May 21)
Why Do Walgreens Stores Keep Closing?
As you may have noticed, Walgreens continues to close stores not only in Massachusetts but in other states and seemingly at a rapid rate. The Associated Press has given a clear reason as to why these closures continue to occur:
Drugstores that once snapped up prime retail space in towns and cities across the country are in retreat. They’ve been battered by shrinking prescription reimbursement, persistent theft, rising costs and consumers who have strayed to online retailers or competitors with better prices. The boost they received from taking the lead on vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic has long since faded.
The latest closures are a sign of the times, and unfortunately for Walgreens, the company is feeling the effects of the current climate and culture.
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus