Massive Retailer Will Temporarily Close to Massachusetts Shoppers Soon

The holiday season is moving along at a rapid pace and folks throughout Massachusetts are hurrying to get their holiday shopping started and Christmas trees set up and decorated. The runway to Christmas is a bit shorter because of how late Thanksgiving was this year.

Get our free mobile app

While you still have time to take care of buying presents for the folks on your list you won't want to wait until the last minute and miss out on getting the items your loved ones really want.

Walmart just wrapped up a multi-day Black Friday event. I stopped into my local store this past Sunday and people really took advantage of the deals. Many of the television sets I saw before November 29 were all cleaned out but that doesn't come as a surprise when you're talking about a massive retail giant like Walmart.

I also noticed this year that Walmart had many of their parking spots reserved for Black Friday shoppers which meant I had to park further down the lot. That's okay though as I can use the exercise.

Just a reminder, if you wait until the very last minute to do your holiday shopping it's worth mentioning that Walmart will be closed in Massachusetts on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and the retailer will be closing early on Christmas Eve. Most Walmart stores will be open from 6 am - 6 pm on Dec. 24.

Whether you're shopping at Walmart in Worcester, Springfield, Quincy, or anywhere in between you won't be able to shop at the retailer on Christmas Day. Things will be back to normal on Dec. 26 and I'm sure there will be extra long lines at the return counter.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.