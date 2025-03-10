Massive Retailer Will Be Open in Massachusetts on Easter 2025

Massachusetts along with many other states recently turned the clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time has officially begun for 2025. It's really nice to see sunlight last through approximately 7pm. It's a welcoming reminder that spring is almost here.

Speaking of spring, one holiday that will be coming later in the season this year is Easter. The Sunday holiday will land on April 20. Among the many traditions, most families will be gathering together for a a dinner. Naturally this means that preparations will be taking place leading up to the holiday. Dinner items like hams, rolls, vegetables and Easter Baskets will all be part of the holiday and the sooner these items are gathered up, purchased and prepared the less stress one will have to endure on Easter Sunday.

If last minute shopping is something you're concerned with or you may be worried about forgetting an item (I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me on holidays) there is good news. While many retailers will be closed for the holiday, there are a few that will be open where you can purchase last minute items for your Easter feast including one of the biggest retail stores in the country. So if you need some side dish ingredients, milk, bread or ice cream, the following will be open in Massachusetts on April 20, 2025.

Food Stores Open on Easter Sunday 2025

As with any holiday, it's wise to call ahead and make sure your store is open and/or doesn't have any adjusted hours that day. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield or anywhere in Massachusetts, you can count on these chains to be open on Easter Sunday (April 20, 2025).

