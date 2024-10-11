Walmart Now Closing Every Massachusetts Store on the Same Day

Massachusetts shoppers know that if there is a place they need to run to last minute to pick up that loaf of bread or gallon of milk, Walmart is always there. The multinational retailer opens early and stays open late in most locations which is a convenient and attractive feature Walmart offers.

The other convenient thing about Walmart is that the retailer is open on many holidays when other stores are closed. So if you are hosting a gathering on one of those holidays and forget an ingredient for your meal, you can run over to Walmart and just like that, your day is saved.

Massachusetts Walmart Stores Will Be Closing for One Day This Fall

While Walmart is open on many holidays it is important to know that the company will be closing its stores for one day in a little over a month. That's right, Walmart will be closed across Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28). In this case, it's really important to plan your shopping duties ahead of time especially if you are hosting Thanksgiving Dinner.

If you still want to buy items from Walmart on Thanksgiving Day and don't need them immediately, you can shop on the retailer's website between dinner and dessert or whenever you feel like it on Turkey Day.

If you really want to double-check that your Walmart store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, you can always call ahead of time. Walmart has 48 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Abington

Avon

Bellingham

Brockton

Chelmsford

Chicopee

Danvers

Fairhaven

Fall River

Framingham

Gardner

Hadley

Halifax

Hudson

Leicester

Leominster

Lunenburg

Lynn

Methuen

North Adams

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

North Oxford

North Reading

Northampton

Northborough

Orange

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Raynham (2)

Salem

Saugus

Seekonk

Springfield

Sturbridge

Swansea

Teaticket

Tewksbury

Walpole

Ware

Wareham

West Boylston

Westfield

Weymouth

Whitinsville

Worcester

