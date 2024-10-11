Walmart Now Closing Every Massachusetts Store on the Same Day

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Massachusetts shoppers know that if there is a place they need to run to last minute to pick up that loaf of bread or gallon of milk, Walmart is always there. The multinational retailer opens early and stays open late in most locations which is a convenient and attractive feature Walmart offers.

The other convenient thing about Walmart is that the retailer is open on many holidays when other stores are closed. So if you are hosting a gathering on one of those holidays and forget an ingredient for your meal, you can run over to Walmart and just like that, your day is saved.

Massachusetts Walmart Stores Will Be Closing for One Day This Fall

While Walmart is open on many holidays it is important to know that the company will be closing its stores for one day in a little over a month. That's right, Walmart will be closed across Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28). In this case, it's really important to plan your shopping duties ahead of time especially if you are hosting Thanksgiving Dinner.

If you still want to buy items from Walmart on Thanksgiving Day and don't need them immediately, you can shop on the retailer's website between dinner and dessert or whenever you feel like it on Turkey Day.

If you really want to double-check that your Walmart store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, you can always call ahead of time. Walmart has 48 locations in Massachusetts including the following:

  • Abington
  • Avon
  • Bellingham
  • Brockton
  • Chelmsford
  • Chicopee
  • Danvers
  • Fairhaven
  • Fall River
  • Framingham
  • Gardner
  • Hadley
  • Halifax
  • Hudson
  • Leicester
  • Leominster
  • Lunenburg
  • Lynn
  • Methuen
  • North Adams
  • North Attleboro
  • North Dartmouth
  • North Oxford
  • North Reading
  • Northampton
  • Northborough
  • Orange
  • Pittsfield
  • Plymouth
  • Quincy
  • Raynham (2)
  • Salem
  • Saugus
  • Seekonk
  • Springfield
  • Sturbridge
  • Swansea
  • Teaticket
  • Tewksbury
  • Walpole
  • Ware
  • Wareham
  • West Boylston
  • Westfield
  • Weymouth
  • Whitinsville
  • Worcester

