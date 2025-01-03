Walmart in Massachusetts Now Rejecting Some Payments

Massachusetts shoppers have easy access to Walmart as there are 48 stores across the Bay State. If you shop at Walmart and pay via cash, now is the time to start paying attention to the condition of the bills that you're using as payment.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Walmart Stores are No Longer Accepting Certain Forms of Cash

According to various online sources, Walmart is no longer accepting bills with visible damage. I can't tell you how many times I have paid for items with cash that had been ripped in half and taped back together or had writing on the bills and the stores accepted it. However, that was then, things are changing now.

What Counts as Visible Damage?

Visible damage includes bills that have tears, cut edges, major aging, or moisture-related wear and tear. Plus, I'm sure the taped-back-together bills aren't accepted either. If you have damaged or mutilated bills in your wallet it's wise to go to your bank and exchange them for bills that are in good shape.

Why is Walmart Doing This?

Walmart is cracking down on accepting damaged bills as a way to reduce counterfeit issues and protect staff, customers, and the banking system. If you have any questions regarding this policy you can contact Walmart by going here or by contacting your local Walmart. Walmart has 48 locations in Massachusetts including Springfield, Worcester, Brockton, and 45 other locations.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer