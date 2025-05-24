Popular Pharmacy is Open on Memorial Day in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is preparing for Memorial Day. The holiday is rapidly approaching as it falls on May 26 this year.

Many people around Massachusetts will recognize and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Some folks will place flags on veterans' graves, others will attend a parade, or listen to memorial speeches. Some may just keep to themselves and find a quiet moment in the day to reflect and think about those in combat who are no longer with us.

Massachusetts families and friends will also get together for cookouts and picnics on Memorial Day or throughout the weekend, as the three-day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. Going out of town is also a popular option on the holiday weekend.

You may already know that many department and grocery chains are open on Memorial Day, but it's worth noting that not every pharmacy may be open on May 26, or if they are, their hours may be altered or shortened for the holiday. So, it's always good to check with your pharmacy ahead of time if you need to pick up a prescription on Memorial Day.

I was in line at the Pittsfield Walmart pharmacy recently and I saw a sign that read the following:

Our pharmacy will be open Memorial Day: 10-6 pm.

Walmart tends to be uniform, so whether you need to pick up a prescription at the Pittsfield, Worcester, Springfield, or any of the other nearly 50 Walmart stores in Massachusetts, you should be all set. Of course, if you want to be absolutely sure, call your Walmart store before you make the trip to the pharmacy.

