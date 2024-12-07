Massachusetts Shoppers Will Likely See Price Hikes at Popular Retailer

Massachusetts shoppers will most likely see price hikes on everyday items at one of the most popular retail stores in the world.

It's already tough for many people throughout Massachusetts to make ends meet due to the high cost of living including rent, affordable housing, heat, and groceries. Things aren't looking that great for 2025 either.

According to various online sources, prices at Walmart will likely increase according to the company's CFO John David Rainey. I'm not looking forward to these price hikes as I regularly shop at Walmart.

According to Rainey the reason for the price hikes at Walmart in 2025 is because Walmart imports almost all of its goods from China which is one of the expected targets of Donald Trump's import tariffs.

Moneywise included a quote from Rainey commenting on the expected price hikes.

We never want to raise prices,” Walmart CFO John David Rainey told CNBC in an interview. “Our model is everyday low prices. But there probably will be cases where prices will go up for consumers.”

There's no word yet on which Walmart items will be included in the price hikes but you might as well be prepared and know that many of the everyday items you purchase at the giant retailer are likely going to cost more soon. Coming out of the holiday season will be a particular blow to Walmart consumers as people are paying off holiday debt. So, consider this a double whammy on a financial front.

Walmart has over 40 locations in Massachusetts including Worcester, Springfield, Framingham, and more. You can view a complete list of Massachusetts locations by going here.

