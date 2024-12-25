Walmart’s Holiday Return Policy is Easy and Extended for Massachusetts Folks

Massachusetts families all around the Baystate are spending time together this holiday season. No doubt, little Jonny and little Jenny will run over to the Christmas tree and tear open their presents to see what Santa has brought them. While the kids may be satisfied with what they receive (Santa never gets it wrong) some folks in the family may need to return some items.

With all of the holiday shopping at Walmart, there will likely be some long lines at the return center starting on Dec. 26. The good news is returning items to Walmart is relatively easy. I have returned numerous items to Walmart and rarely had any snags. In addition, you don't need a receipt for in-store returns. All you have to do is show the team member your valid government-issued photo ID and Walmart will accept your return if your ID information matches the one stored in the company's secured database.

Walmart's Holiday Return Window Has Been Extended for Massachusetts Residents

Walmart seems to understand that the holidays are a hectic time and people may not necessarily be thinking about returning their items right away. Out of convenience to their customers, Walmart has extended the holiday return window. The company's website states the following:

With our extended holiday returns window, most items bought between Oct 1 and Dec 31 can be returned until Jan 31, or 90 days from purchase.

That's pretty decent. Many stores only offer a 30 or 60-day return window but Walmart is upping the game.

There are Exceptions to Walmart's Extended Holiday Return Window That Massachusetts Folks Should Know About

Walmart does clearly state that there are some exceptions to the extended holiday return window including the following:

Major appliances (2 days)

Most wireless phones (14 days)

Marketplace luxury items (14 days)

Marketplace collectible items (14 days)

Consumer electronics (30 days)

Electric bicycles (30 days)

Most marketplace sellers (30 days)

Walmart protection plans (30 days)

Vacuums and floor care (30 days)

Hearing aids (60 days)

Prescription glasses and contact lenses (60 days)

Perennials, shrubs, trees (365 days)

You should also keep in mind that some items are non-returnable under Walmart's return policy including the following exceptions:

Certain healthcare items (Prescription medications and devices • Items containing: pseudoephedrine, ephedrine, phenylpropanolamine • Diabetic supplies: meters, testers, strips, lancets, lancet devices, syringes • Sex toys & vibrators • Pregnancy, ovulation, COVID-19 tests & home diagnostic testing kits • Home hygiene medical equipment including bedpans, bath seats, opened/unsealed breast pumps)

Weapons and ammunition (Firearms & ammunition • Airsoft & air guns, BB guns, Crossbows, Vertical/archery bows • Pepper spray • Bear spray)

Services and fees (Walmart Express bill payments • Reloadable debit/credit card • Check/card cashing fee • Branded gift cards including Visa, MC, AmEx • Prepaid cell phone minutes • Lottery • Video on demand • Sim cards • Gift cards • Precious metals & coins)

Recreational vehicle, automotive, toy, and gaming (Gas-powered recreational vehicles including dirt bikes, mini-bikes, go-carts, scooters, ride-ons, UTVs, & ATVs • RV Sewer lines, toilets, toilet bowl/urinals (used/installed) • Snow tires in any condition • Used or mounted tires, wheels or rims • Trading cards (opened or unopened) • Video game download cards • Prepaid gaming cards • Electronic games • Software downloads)

For those needing to return an item to Walmart, the retailer has over 40 locations in Massachusetts including Springfield, Worcester, Fall River, and many more locations throughout the Bay State. You can learn more about Walmart's return policy by going here.

