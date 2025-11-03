It's early November, but Thanksgiving will be here in a flash. This year's holiday will be on November 27. Some folks may already be preparing for the big day, while others will be scrambling at the last minute to purchase and gather all of the ingredients needed for Turkey Day.

Get our free mobile app

Walmart is Offering Their Lowest Price Thanksgiving Feast Since 2019

Massachusetts folks may be interested in knowing that Walmart is once again offering a Thanksgiving meal option for those budget-conscious Thanksgiving hosts. The meal includes over 20 national and private brand names - including Butterball Turkey for $.97 per pound, which is the retailer's lowest price since 2019. The basket serves 10 people for less than $40. According to the retailer, Walmart's holiday meal serves 10 people for under $4.00 per person - the lowest price since Walmart started the program. Now through December 25, Walmart's meals can be purchased online.

Here's What's Included in Walmart's Thanksgiving Meal:

Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019)

Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.

Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.

Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.

Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.

Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.

Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.

Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)

Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)

Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)

Great Value Pie Crusts

Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.

Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

READ MORE: The Worst Day of the Week to Shop at Walmart in Massachusetts

You can also shop for the meal in Walmart stores. There are nearly 50 Walmart stores in Massachusetts, including the following:

Abington

Avon

Bellingham

Brockton

Chelmsford

Chicopee

Danvers

Fairhaven

Fall River

Framingham

Gardner

Hadley

Halifax

Hudson

Leicester

Leominster

Lunenburg

Lynn

Methuen

North Adams

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

North Oxford

North Reading

Northampton

Northborough

Orange

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Quincy

Raynham (2)

Salem

Saugus

Seekonk

Springfield

Sturbridge

Swansea

Teaticket

Tewksbury

Walpole

Ware

Wareham

West Boylston

Westfield

Weymouth

Whitinsville

Worcester

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker