Walmart is Offering it’s Lowest Price Thanksgiving Feast Since 2019 to MA Families
It's early November, but Thanksgiving will be here in a flash. This year's holiday will be on November 27. Some folks may already be preparing for the big day, while others will be scrambling at the last minute to purchase and gather all of the ingredients needed for Turkey Day.
Massachusetts folks may be interested in knowing that Walmart is once again offering a Thanksgiving meal option for those budget-conscious Thanksgiving hosts. The meal includes over 20 national and private brand names - including Butterball Turkey for $.97 per pound, which is the retailer's lowest price since 2019. The basket serves 10 people for less than $40. According to the retailer, Walmart's holiday meal serves 10 people for under $4.00 per person - the lowest price since Walmart started the program. Now through December 25, Walmart's meals can be purchased online.
Here's What's Included in Walmart's Thanksgiving Meal:
- Butterball Turkey, 13.5 lb. ($0.97/lb. — lowest price since 2019)
- Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.
- Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)
- Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz.
- Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct.
- Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.
- Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.
- Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.
- Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)
- Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)
- Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)
- Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)
- Great Value Pie Crusts
- Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.
- Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.
You can also shop for the meal in Walmart stores. There are nearly 50 Walmart stores in Massachusetts, including the following:
- Abington
- Avon
- Bellingham
- Brockton
- Chelmsford
- Chicopee
- Danvers
- Fairhaven
- Fall River
- Framingham
- Gardner
- Hadley
- Halifax
- Hudson
- Leicester
- Leominster
- Lunenburg
- Lynn
- Methuen
- North Adams
- North Attleboro
- North Dartmouth
- North Oxford
- North Reading
- Northampton
- Northborough
- Orange
- Pittsfield
- Plymouth
- Quincy
- Raynham (2)
- Salem
- Saugus
- Seekonk
- Springfield
- Sturbridge
- Swansea
- Teaticket
- Tewksbury
- Walpole
- Ware
- Wareham
- West Boylston
- Westfield
- Weymouth
- Whitinsville
- Worcester
