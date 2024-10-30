Many Massachusetts Children are Still Without This Basic Need

Massachusetts families continue to struggle to supply their children with basic needs. When a decision has to be made to choose between having food on the table, paying electric bills, or buying diapers sometimes something gets left out in favor of something else. It's a stressful way to live and it's happening throughout the state including Boston, Worcester, and everywhere in between.

One basic item that many children throughout Massachusetts are still without is warm clothing. It's no wonder that organizations throughout the Bay State host coat drives to help keep kids during the winter months.

One Massachusetts organization that is going the extra mile to keep kids warm this winter is Sheffield Kiwanis. The club's Warm The Children program has provided new winter clothing to local children in need for 17 years.

According to Sheffield Kiwanis member, Pat Salvi, nearly 300 Massachusetts children were warmer thanks entirely to donations from individuals and businesses in the community. It should be noted that 100% of all money donated is spent on clothing - Sheffield Kiwanis pays all administrative expenses.

How Does Warm The Children Work? What is the Process?

How the program works is qualified children are referred to Sheffield Kiwanis by local schools and agencies such as CHP/WIC and Head Start. They give a Request for Assistance to eligible students to bring home.

Families may purchase up to $100 of warm clothing, boots, jackets, snow pants, pajamas, etc. for each eligible child. Parents fill out the form with the child's and parents' information. They select the clothing from Target including color, size, and second choice.

Pat said that Kiwanis volunteers review the purchases for appropriateness before paying for the clothing. The order is shipped directly to the family's home.

Sheffield Kiwanis is currently serving children in kindergarten through grade 8. With sufficient donations, the club may be able to include middle and high schools and children under 5.

Ways to Support Warm The Children

If you can help keep children warm this winter you can mail a check to the following address:

Sheffield Kiwanis

P.O. Box 683

Sheffield, MA 01257

You can also donate by going here.

Sheffield Kiwanis is a nonprofit organization that serves the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, Mt. Washington, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, Otis, Richmond, and Sandisfield.

