Those annoying woodpeckers get no respect, I tell ya! Woodpeckers in Massachusetts are most active in early springtime (which we're in) and the fall. They aren't just annoying, they can cause real damage to trees and other wooden structures. My father in law's barn right now is littered with holes.

Springtime Hack Works For Deterring Woodpeckers In Mass.

Wood peckers don't actually eat wood, but they are searching for ants, beetles and larvae to eat. They also peck to create cavities in trees for nesting or rooting, and to attract mates, by "drumming" the tree.

So how do we humanely deter woodpeckers?

This is a a must. Woodpeckers are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act, so let's respectfully deter them.

Shiny objects -Use those old Green Day CDs that are in the bin upstairs and dangle them from the tree, the sunlight will reflect off of the laser side of the disc and make it less desirable for them to hang around and peck all day. Aluminum foil and shiny tape work as well.

Feeders - Install suet feeders or birdhouses away from vulnerable trees to redirect woodpeckers' attention. These solutions meet their needs for food or shelter, reducing tree damage.

What shall you do when your tree cavities get too big? Shall you fill them? The experts say no.

At one point, tree cavities were filled with various materials in an attempt to “fill” the hole. Cement was one of the common materials used. However, cement does not allow the tree to bend and move naturally and therefore contributes to further damage to the tree. -independenttree.com