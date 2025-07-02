Massachusetts Suburb Makes List of Top Ten Wealthiest Suburbs in the Nation

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

For all of those great reasons, a lot of folks want to live in Massachusetts. Some areas of the state can be quite affordable (in relative terms) but some, as you move closer to the greater Boston area or Cape Cod beaches, the cost can get pretty pricey.

Some of the greater Boston area is so pricey that one town recently landed of the list of the wealthiest suburbs in the United States.

One Massachusetts Town Named Wealthiest Suburb in America

Recently, GoBankingRates.com compiled a list of the 50 wealthiest suburbs in America and one eastern Massachusetts town cracked the top ten.

To reach their results the website looked at all cities with 5,000 or more households and isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income. Last years average home value and metro area location were then sourced to determine the wealthiest suburbs.

Wellesley, Massachusetts in Norfolk County has a population of just under 30,000 people, is widely considered one of the most desirable suburbs in the greater Boston metro area.

GoBankingRates also says it's the 10th wealthiest suburb in the U.S., where the average income is $367,801 and the typical home value is $1,979,339.