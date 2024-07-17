1 and #2 Wealthiest Suburbs in America Are Located in New York

New York State is a great place to live. While its New England neighbors often get attention for their great quality of life, New York has a ton to offer its residents. From its rich history, natural beauty, and diverse culture, there is something for everyone.

It likely won't come as a surprise New York is home to almost 20 million people, making it the fourth most populated state in the nation, only behind, California, Texas, and Florida, respectively.

When we talk about diversity, from its landscapes and lifestyle to its residents, New York is unmatched. The state has 47,000 square miles of wilderness, including the Adirondack Mountains, which offer hiking trails, ski resorts, lakes, rivers, and streams. But just around the corner from that natural beauty is perhaps the world's most bustling metropolis, New York City.

The combination of city life and country living is appealing to many folks which is why suburbs of major cities are some of the most popular places to live in the United States. They can also be some of the most affluent areas in the country. GoBankingRates.com recently looked at the wealthiest suburbs in the nation and not one, but two New York areas topped the list.

America's Two Wealthiest Suburbs are in New York

According to the financial website, the two suburbs that are the wealthiest in the United States are located in the state of New York. It's worth noting, that as Travel + Leisure pointed out, "the most expensive suburbs are not necessarily those with the highest household incomes." It's more about the cost of homes in relation to income.

Our research shows that the top two wealthiest suburbs in America are both in New York...while New York may have beaten out California for the wealthiest suburbs in terms of income, the Golden State suburbs on our list have significantly higher home prices CJ Williamson, Data Content Researcher via Travel + Leisure

These are the Two Wealthiest Suburbs in America

Scarsdale, New York

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ Average household income: $568,942

$568,942 Typical home value: $1,413,514

Rye, New York

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ Average household income: $405,074

$405,074 Typical home value: $2,119,482