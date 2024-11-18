The Top 20 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Massachusetts

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

For all of those great reasons, a lot of folks want to live in Massachusetts. Some areas of the state can be quite affordable (in relative terms) but some, as you move closer to the greater Boston area or Cape Cod beaches, the cost can get pretty pricey.

So where is the wealthiest area in Massachusetts? A new report from the Boston Business Journal compiled a list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Bay State. To reach their results, they analyzed the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data on incomes and identified communities that have the highest median household income.

These  Are the Top 20 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Massachusetts and Their Median Incomes

20. Newbury (01922) -- $197,583

19. Harvard (01451) --  $199,191

18. Lexington (02421) --  $200,294

17. Needham (02494) --  $203,690

16. Boxford (01921) --  $203,750

15. Wayland (01778) --  $207,721

14. Needham (02492) --  $207,844

13. Winchester (01890) -- $208,531

12. Manchester-by-the Sea (01944) -- $209,052

11. Newton (02459) --  $210,785

10. Medfield (02052) --  $215,099

9. Lexington (02420) --  $221,458

8. Wellesley (02482) --  $230,625

7. Sudbury (01776) --  $234,427

6. Sherborn (01770) --  $242,688

5. Carlisle (01741) --  $247,656

T.1 Weston (02493) --  $250,000+

T.1 Wellesley (02481) --  $250,000+

T.1 Newton (02468) --  $250,000+

T.1 Dover (02030) --  $250,000+

