Milder Temps, More Snow Headed To Berkshires

It's been brutally cold across the Berkshires this winter. Just this past weekend, the county endured an Extreme Cold Warning with temperatures plummeting to -9 degrees Saturday night, and wind chills making it feel like -28. Sunday wasn't much better, with a high of only 8 degrees. These dangerous conditions kept many indoors and tested even the toughest residents.

Berkshires Finally Catching a Break: Warmer Temps on the Horizon

This week's forecast includes warmer temperatures with a caveat - snow!

Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of snow during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.

Tuesday Night: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Wednesday: Scattered flurries and snow showers. High 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Wednesday night: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Looking ahead, the rest of winter appears relatively tame. NOAA's seasonal forecast suggests above-average temperatures for much of Massachusetts, with the Berkshires expected to see more typical winter conditions rather than the extreme cold we've experienced.

While snowfall predictions remain uncertain, typical La Niña variability, most forecasters believe the harshest winter weather is behind us. Independent meteorologists suggest January brought the bulk of this winter's cold and snow, with milder conditions expected through February and March.