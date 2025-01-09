MA to See Massive Blizzard This Weekend? Highly Unlikely

Massachusetts has been experiencing some cold temperatures lately but nothing unusual for January. The Old Farmer's Almanac states that most of Massachusetts is experiencing average to slightly above-average temperatures for the first month of 2025.

On the snow front, Massachusetts has been getting some minor storms in dribs and drabs but nothing major at this point. The last time I reported school closings or delays on the air was back on Dec. 5, 2024, and it looks like it will remain that way for the immediate future.

Will Massachusetts Experience a Big Snow Storm This Weekend?

While there has been much talk of a big storm coming this weekend, Massachusetts residents won't have to worry about doing extensive digging out as it is likely that the storm is going to miss the Bay State.

Weekend Forecast for the Eastern Portion of Massachusetts

Looking at the Eastern part of Massachusetts, we'll take Boston for example, folks in that area can expect a chance of snow this Saturday but there will be little accumulation with highs in the low to mid-30s for both Saturday and Sunday per the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Weekend Forecast for the Central Portion of Massachusetts

Worcester and Worcester County's weekend forecast pretty much mirrors Boston's. The forecast from the National Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow on Saturday with little accumulation and high temperatures in the low to mid-30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Forecast for the Western Portion of Massachusetts

Pittsfield and the Berkshires are also in the same category as the other two portions of the state. The National Weather Service forecast is calling for a chance of snow before 1 pm and then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 pm on Saturday and that's it for weekend snow. This weekend, the high temperatures in the Berkshires will be in the mid-20s on Saturday and hovering right around 30 on Sunday.

Final Thoughts

If you were hoping for a major snowstorm to strike Massachusetts this weekend you'll have to find another activity that excites you. Look on the bright side, you can still hit the slopes on Saturday and Sunday.

