Berkshire County received a fairly big snowstorm a couple of weekends ago. It took some towns and cities across the county, including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and others, a few days to completely dig out of the big blast of snow. Last weekend, the Berkshires luckily dodged another storm that was mainly a coastal one in Massachusetts. Did we really want or need two weekends of digging out?

Since that storm two weeks ago, it's been fairly quiet on the snow front in Berkshire County. There have been little flurries here and there, but nothing major that would cancel school or prevent people from going to work. The main thing we have been concerned with lately is the frigid temperatures escpecially during nighttime and overnight hours.

There's Snow in the Forecast This Weekend for Berkshire County, but How Much?

The weekend forecast, according to the National Weather Service, is calling for snow showers on Friday and Saturday in Berkshire County, with AccuWeather calling for an inch or two of snow each day, max. So, a total of 2-4 inches for the whole weekend. So once again, it will be on the quiet side when it comes to Berkshire County receiving snow this weekend.

The Berkshires Will Experience Frigid Temperatures This Weekend

It will be frigid this weekend in the Berkshires. Saturday's high will be around 11. The evening low will be about -9. Sunday's high will be approximately 8, and Sunday's low will be around -8. Make sure you bundle up this weekend, and please, please, please don't try to melt ice or thaw frozen pipes with a blow torch. If you need ice melted, call the professionals. Stay warm.

