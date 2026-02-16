Last year, Massachusetts saw its best winter for snowfall in years, much to the chagrin of many; however, skiers, winter sports enthusiasts, and plow drivers were happy to see the white stuff return. 2026 has also been a doozey, shaping up to far surpass last years snow totals and record low temperatures.

Over the past 15 years, Massachusetts has had the most snowfall in the state's history dating back to when the state started keeping records of snowfall in the late 1800's, according to Spada Law Group.

An average Massachusetts winter will bear a snowfall of 49.5 inches, but the amount each municipality gets is certainly based on where you live. Typically, this first significant snow in western Massachusetts occurs between late November and early December, and this winter it just hasn't stopped.

More Snow Headed for The Berkshires, Western Massachusetts This Weekend

As skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers and snowshoers are all enjoying the snow pack this school vacation week, current forecasts are predicting more of the white stuff headed to the Berkshires this weekend.

Current forecasts on weather.com are prediction more snow heading to western Massachusetts Friday February 20, into Saturday, February 21. For Pittsfield, the largest city in Berkshire County, experts are predicting a high temperature of 34 degrees during the day Friday, with 1-3 inches of snow expected. Over night Friday, we're looking at another 1-3. Saturday, high a temperature of 33 is the forecast, with another 1-3 inches possible during the day.

We all know between today, Monday and Friday, the forecast could change 17 times, but if this current forecast holds true, that could mean another possible 9 inches of snow for the Berkshires. Are you ready for it? Or over it?