Weirdest Items Ever Spotted At Mass. Goodwill Stores

One man's trash is another man's treasure for sure. There is something for everyone in this world and Goodwill Stores across Massachusetts is proof of that. Goodwill won't take anything you drop off, but there has been some strange stuff out there.

Goodwill locations are littered across Massachusetts from the Boston area to Cape Cod to The Berkshires and what turns up there is a reflection on the bay state's resident's interests and then some.

A lobster trap coffee table!

It was said that this was found and purchased at a Goodwill in Cape Cod. This was amazing to learn because back in the '80s my aunt and uncle had one of these things and I found it so bizarre as a child when I would visit.

Dirt from the Quabbin Reservoir!

It has been said that a jar of dirt from the Quabbin was found at the a Goodwill Store in Holyoke, MA. The jar was accompanied by a note that read "sacred soil".This man made body of water supplies drinking water to the eastern part of the state. Four central Massachusetts towns were eliminated from the map when they made the reservoir back the 1930's!

Bigfoot Sightings Map!

This gem was said to have been found in the Berkshires Goodwill Store in Pittsfield, MA. The map connects the dots and outlines the man's trek throughout the western part of the state where he spotted the mysterious conspiratorial creature.

The Goodwill accepted these items which makes for interesting conversation, but it does not accept the following in case you were wondering.

