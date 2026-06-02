Massachusetts Town of 30,000 Makes List of Wealthiest Suburbs in the U.S.

Massachusetts offers an incredible variety of lifestyles, making it one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. Whether you’re drawn to the sandy shores of Cape Cod, the energy and opportunity of the Boston metropolitan area, or the scenic beauty and small town charm of the Berkshires, the Bay State truly has something for everyone.

People who have spent their entire lives in Massachusetts already know what makes the state special, and newcomers quickly discover its many advantages as well. Massachusetts consistently ranks among the top states in the nation for quality of life thanks to its strong economy, highly rated public schools, world-class healthcare, and abundance of cultural and recreational opportunities. Publications such as U.S. News & World Report, Niche, and CBS News have repeatedly recognized Massachusetts as one of the best states in which to live.

Of course, those benefits come with a price tag. While some communities across the state remain relatively affordable compared to other parts of the Northeast, housing costs can climb dramatically in areas closer to Boston and along the Cape Cod coastline. In some communities, home prices have reached levels that place them among the most expensive neighborhoods in the country.

This Massachusetts Town Made the List of the Wealthiest Suburbs in the U.S.

Recently GoBankingRates.com released its list of the 50 wealthiest suburbs in America, as highlighter by Travel+Leisure. The study examined cities with at least 5,000 households and identified the communities with the highest average household incomes. Researchers also considered average home values and metro-area locations to determine the rankings.

One Massachusetts community earned a spot in the top 10. Wellesley, located in Norfolk County and home to just under 30,000 residents, ranked as the 10th wealthiest suburb in the United States. Long regarded as one of the most sought-after communities in the greater Boston area, Wellesley boasts an average household income of $367,801. The typical home in the town is valued at approximately $1.98 million, reflecting the area’s prestige, strong schools, and proximity to Boston.