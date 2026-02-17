Fast Food Chain with 98 Massachusetts Locations Announces Nationwide Closures

Massachusetts is filled with so many fantastic restaurants that it's hard to pick a favorite. From delicious farm-to-table eateries in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains king of Massachusetts cuisine, the beloved burger comes in a close second. From gourmet wagyu burgers, or burgers sprayed with gold flakes (yes, apparently this is a thing) to mom and pop dinners and the ever popular drive-thru, Massachusetts has an abundance of burgers to choose from.

When it come's to fast food burger chains a fan favorite in Massachusetts is Wendy's. The famous franchise has almost 100 locations in the Bay State, making it the third most popular big box burger joint in the state. According to reports, McDonald's has over 230 locations in the state, followed by Burger King at 116, which lands just in front of Wendy's 98 stores.

Wendy's Announces Nationwide Closures, Will Massachusetts Be Affected?

Wendy's recently announced plans to close between 300 and 350 of it's United States locations. As part of it's "Project Fresh" initiative to boost profitability, the chain previously closed 240 stores in 2024, and new slew of underperforming stores are set to shutter their doors before the mid 2026. The stores make up for approximately 6% of Wendy's domestic locations.

According to CEO Ken Cook, the initiative is designed to remove underperforming locations and focus on building, renovating, and investing in more profitable, modern restaurants.

While some of the locations slated to close have been announced in New Mexico and Arizona, there have been no official announcements on the fate Wendy's almost 100 Massachusetts locations.