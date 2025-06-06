Connecticut (The Constitution State), if you can handle New England winters, is a great place to live and raise a family. The state is known for being highly educated as more than 40% of adults over 25 have Bachelor degrees, and overall, Connecticut is pretty safe. However, the cost of living, 17% above the national average humbles this wealth as housing, utilities, and property taxes are steep.

Connecticut City Named 'Best Small City' In America

West Hartford, with a current population of 63,927, has been named one of the "Best Small Cities To Live" in America for 2025-2026, according to usnews.com

It ranks 12 out of 15, and the only city in New England to make the list.

With under 64,000 residents, West Hartford is the smallest city on U.S. News’ 15 Best Small Cities to Live list. Despite its lower population density, this New England town ranked in the top 5th percentile for its job market, the 10th percentile for its quality of life and the 15th percentile for desirability.

This small city also invested heavily in education, allowing it to earn the No. 11 spot for college readiness. West Hartford offers a suburban setting with urban amenities and a vibrant cultural scene that includes the annual Celebrate! West Hartford festival, a two-day festival that draws nearly 40,000 visitors with vendors, food and live music.

West Hartford blends history, culture, and family-friendly appeal. This was the birthplace of Noah Webster, as in the dictionary pioneer. Blue Back Square, named after Webster’s "Blue-Backed Speller," offers upscale shopping and dining.

Elizabeth Park, established in 1904, boasts one of the oldest municipal rose gardens in the U.S., with 800+ rose varieties across 2.5 acres. A Tree City USA for over 30 years, West Hartford’s tree-lined streets enhance its beauty. Top-rated schools, low crime, and proximity to Hartford make it ideal for families, with a vibrant, welcoming vibe!