West Nile Virus and the Berkshires, What’s the Status?

Mosquito season is not quite out the door in Massachusetts, and Berkshire County is no exception. In fact, all of Berkshire County is now at moderate risk for West Nile Virus.

What is West Nile Virus? How is it Spread?

As documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Severe illness can affect the central nervous system and result in hospitalization or death. No licensed vaccines or medicines are available to prevent or treat West Nile virus disease in people.

What Does Moderate Risk Mean?

According to the Department of Public Health, moderate risk means that human infection with West Nile virus is likely to happen or has already occurred.

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Have Any Human Infections Been Reported in Berkshire County?

The Berkshire Eagle reports that while there have been no reported human infections of West Nile Virus in Berkshire County, it doesn't mean they haven't occurred, as 80 percent of West Nile infections produce no symptoms and that people who develop severe illness from West Nile are "most often reported."

Is Mosquito Season Over?

Mosquito season is still active and won't end until the first hard freeze, which hasn't occurred yet.

Preventing Mosquito Bites and West Nile Virus

There are a few things you can do to prevent mosquito bites, including the following:

Use an insect repellent registered with DEET

Wear long, loose-fitting shirts and pants so it is harder for mosquitoes to bite your skin.

Avoid being outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active (perform yard work duties during the day)

Use screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes away.

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