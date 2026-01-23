Western Massachusetts Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution Following Six Month Investigation

A Springfield, Mass. man was sentenced yesterday for possessing more than 40 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to statement from U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, Lamiek White, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 147 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. In September 2025, White pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

From November 2022 through June 2023, White conspired with others to distribute fentanyl. During a search of White’s Springfield residence in June 2023, approximately 200 grams of fentanyl was found along with a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement. Valuable assistance was provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; Massachusetts State Police; the Berkshire, Hampden and Franklin County Sherriff’s Offices; and the Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, West Springfield and Easthampton Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil L. Desroches, Chief of the Springfield Branch Unit prosecuted the case.

This case was part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders.