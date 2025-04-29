From delicious farm-to-table restaurants in the Berkshire hills to some of the best Italian food outside of Italy in Boston's North End, and everything in between, Massachusetts is chock-full of culinary greatness.

When you think of the culinary scene in Massachusetts, or anywhere in New England, seafood is surely the first thing that comes to mind. You're not wrong. As of August this year, there are over 740 seafood restaurants in Massachusetts. That's more than double the number of cities and towns in the state.

While fresh seafood remains king of Massachusetts cuisine, the beloved burger comes in a close second. From gourmet wagyu beef burgers, or burgers sprayed with gold flakes (yes, apparently this is really a thing) to mom and pop dinners and the ever-popular drive-thru, Massachusetts has an abundance of burgers to choose from.

Recently, Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burgers from each state, and a no frills diner from western Massachusetts was crowned the best in the Bay State.

White Hut, with locations in both Holyoke and West Springfield, was named the best burger in Massachusetts.

There's no fuss or frills to be seen at White Hut, located in Springfield. Founder Edward Barkett purchased the restaurant in 1933 for $300, and the local institution has been serving up classic diner fare ever since. Thin patties are topped with white American cheese and buttery fried onions, served on a seedless bun with the option to add extra fixings. If you're feeling extra hungry, order one of the classic hot dogs too, or opt for a creamy signature shake.