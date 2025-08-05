Weston, a small town just 15 miles west of Boston, is the wealthiest neighborhood in Massachusetts, according to moneyinc.com. With only 11,000 people, Weston feels like a quiet, countryside place but is close to the big city. This mix makes it popular for rich families who want both peace and easy access to Boston.

Weston, MA - average salary

In Weston, the average family earns about $757,000 a year, making it the 11th richest zip code in the U.S. Homes here often cost over $2 million, and some even sell for $5 to $10 million. The town has great schools, very little crime, and clean streets, which keeps it a top choice for wealthy residents.

The community maintains a deliberately rural character despite its proximity to Boston. Over 2,000 acres of conservation land, including walking trails and nature preserves, provide residents with abundant green spaces. -moneyinc.com

Famous names in Weston, MA

Famous people like Jeremy Jacobs, owner of the Boston Bruins, and David Ortiz, a former Red Sox star, have lived here. Other residents include business leaders and educators, like Sarah Fuller, who taught Helen Keller.

Weston works hard to stay green and natural. Over 2,000 acres of protected land offer trails and nature spots for hiking and relaxing. Even though it’s near a big city, the town feels rural and calm.

No alcohol sales until 2008

For a long time, from 1838 to 2008, Weston was a “dry town,” meaning no alcohol could be sold. In 2008, people voted to let the town’s only grocery store, Brothers Marketplace, sell wine. If you want stronger drinks, you still have to go to nearby towns like Wayland or Waltham.

A favorite local spot is Cedar Hill Dairy Joy, a family-run ice cream stand open since 1961. They serve tasty treats like fried clams and lobster rolls, making it a fun place for everyone.