Popular Burger Chain Closes Massachusetts Location, 6 Remain in the State

Massachusetts residents continue to witness restaurant closures as they have been happening regularly. Chains like Friendly's, Chili's, The Ninety Nine Restaurant, and many more have all had to trim the fat and shutter underperforming locations.

The restaurant industry as a whole has been struggling lately, and it shows based on the number of locations these big-name chains are shutting down. Think about it: It seems like not a day has gone by since you have heard about another restaurant company being forced to shut down some locations. People aren't dining out as much as in the past, and many folks are struggling to make ends meet. Dining out isn't even mildly on their priority list.

A Popular Burger Chain Owned By a Couple of Celebrities and Their Brother Recently Closed a Massachusetts Location

Wahlburgers, the burger restaurant owned by Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie and Mark, recently closed its Lynnfield location. The former restaurant located at 930 Market Street shut its doors on April 27.

According to a note posted on the company's Facebook page, the Lynnfield location closed with no specific reason. The post stated the location was closed after "careful consideration and that the decision was not made lightly." The company "understands it may be disappointing to many guests." Needless to say, there were a few comments on the Facebook post, displaying disappointment in the closure.

As you can see from the note, if you have a Wahlburgers gift card, you can use it at one of the eateries' other locations. Wahlburgers has six remaining locations in Massachusetts, including the following:

Boston (Fenway)

132 Brookline Ave.

Boston, MA 02215

Boston (Logan Airport Terminal C)

300 Terminal Drive

Jeffries Point

Boston, MA 02128

Boston (Logan Airport Terminal E)

500 Terminal Drive,

East Boston, MA 02128

Hingham (Shipyard)

19 Shipyard Drive

Hingham, MA 02043

Plainville (Plainridge Park Casino)

301 Washington Street

Plainville, Massachusetts 02762

Springfield (MGM)

1028 Main Street

Springfield, MA 01103

