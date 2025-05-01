Popular Burger Chain Closes Massachusetts Location, 6 Remain in the State

Popular Burger Chain Closes Massachusetts Location, 6 Remain in the State

rez-art

Massachusetts residents continue to witness restaurant closures as they have been happening regularly. Chains like Friendly's, Chili's, The Ninety Nine Restaurant, and many more have all had to trim the fat and shutter underperforming locations.

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app

The restaurant industry as a whole has been struggling lately, and it shows based on the number of locations these big-name chains are shutting down. Think about it: It seems like not a day has gone by since you have heard about another restaurant company being forced to shut down some locations. People aren't dining out as much as in the past, and many folks are struggling to make ends meet. Dining out isn't even mildly on their priority list.

A Popular Burger Chain Owned By a Couple of Celebrities and Their Brother Recently Closed a Massachusetts Location

Wahlburgers, the burger restaurant owned by Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie and Mark, recently closed its Lynnfield location. The former restaurant located at 930 Market Street shut its doors on April 27.

rez-art
loading...

According to a note posted on the company's Facebook page, the Lynnfield location closed with no specific reason. The post stated the location was closed after "careful consideration and that the decision was not made lightly." The company "understands it may be disappointing to many guests." Needless to say, there were a few comments on the Facebook post, displaying disappointment in the closure.

Wahlburger's - Facebook
loading...

As you can see from the note, if you have a Wahlburgers gift card, you can use it at one of the eateries' other locations. Wahlburgers has six remaining locations in Massachusetts, including the following:

Boston (Fenway)
132 Brookline Ave.
Boston, MA 02215

Boston (Logan Airport Terminal C)
300 Terminal Drive
Jeffries Point
Boston, MA 02128

Boston (Logan Airport Terminal E)
500 Terminal Drive,
East Boston, MA 02128

Hingham (Shipyard)
19 Shipyard Drive
Hingham, MA 02043

Plainville (Plainridge Park Casino)
301 Washington Street
Plainville, Massachusetts 02762

Springfield (MGM)
1028 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01103

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments

Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about).

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Boston, Springfield, Lynnfield
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM