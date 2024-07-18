What A Mall In Mass. Looked Like 30 Years Ago

A massive chunk of time during my teenage years was spent bouncing back and forth between the North Shore Mall and Liberty Tree Mall up off of Route 128 on the north shore of Massachusetts.

I hope you get nostalgic about the following photos.

Let's Walk Through Liberty Tree Mall In Danvers, Massachusetts

1. Kaybee Toys

A mall-based popular American toy store chain that started as a candy store in 1922 and closed in 2009.

2. Radio Shack

Retail chain providing a variety of electronics, cell phones, hobby equipment & batteries.

3. The Sports Authority

Filing for bankruptcy in 2016, this American sports retailer was huge at one point.

4. Merry Go Round

Famous for super trendy clothing, they filed for bankruptcy and closed in1996.

5. Abercrombie & Fitch

Cargo shorts and Woods cologne.

6. Hot Topic

Alternative rock band tee shirts, funky sunglasses and more.

7. Orange Julius

Ice, orange juice, vanilla, sugar, and egg whites. Amazing.

8. Sam Goody

CDs, DVDs, music and entertainment closing in 2006.

9. Tweeter

Home theater systems, TVs, radios, and other electronics retailer that closed up in 2008.

10. Fashion Bug

Fairly priced women's clothing retailer.

11. Bennigan's

Irish-American casual dining chain.

12. Border's Books and Music

An over sized book and music retailer with coffee!

13. Spencer Gifts

Odd and funky and funny and scary gifts.

14. Blockbuster

Hugely popular video rental chain.

15. Ann & Hope

The original Target.

16. Gap

Bland, but popular clothing retailer.

17. Empire

18. The Ground Round

Pay what you weigh. Lol.

19. Deb

Affordable teen girl clothing retailer.

20. Brigham's

I'll take a mocha frappe, please.

21. Lechmere

The ultimate retailer.

22. Eastern Mountain Sports

North Face and other hiker brands...

23. Service Merchandise

Service Merchandise was a retail chain of catalog showrooms carrying jewelry, toys, sporting goods, and electronics.

24. Cinnabon

Amazingly delicious.

25. Old Navy

The cheaper GAP. Carpenter jeans galore.

