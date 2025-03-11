What Income is Middle Class in Massachusetts in 2025?

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

For all of those great reasons, a lot of folks want to live in Massachusetts. Some areas of the state can be quite affordable (in relative terms) but some, as you move closer to the greater Boston area or Cape Cod beaches, the cost can get pretty pricey.

While there are pockets of extreme wealth and extreme poverty in Massachusetts, the majority of the state's residents are considered middle class. But with the cost of living at an all-time high, what IS "middle class" in Massachusetts in 2025?

Recently, SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states. The financial technology company used the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle income, which is two-thirds to double the median household income in addition to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

What is Considered Middle Class in Massachusetts in 2025

In 2025, a household is considered middle class in Massachusetts if it makes between $66,565 and $199,716. This is a jump from $62,986 to $188,976 last year. The current median household income in Massachusetts is $99,858.

The research also showed that Massachusetts is the most expensive state for middle-class living.