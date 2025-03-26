What Is That Purplish-Brown Stuff On Your Lawn In Massachusetts?

Every year around this time, my lawn looks like this and I can't stand it. Massachusetts seems to be plagued with this purply brown weed that takes over like a fungus.

Mass. Residents Want To Know What That Purply Brown Stuff Is On Their Lawn

This is most likely something called "Creeping Charlie", and it spreads and will take over your lawn. The good news is, you can get rid of it fairly easily...

What is "Creeping Charlie"?

Creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea) is an herbaceous perennial plant that spreads by seed and by creeping stems (called stolons) that grow along the ground.

Creeping Charlie was introduced into North America from Europe by early settlers who thought it would be a good groundcover for shade.

A variegated form of the plant is sometimes used in hanging baskets. Creeping Charlie is also known as ground ivy, gill-on-the-ground, and creeping Jenny. -pddc.wisc.edu

Eventually, creeping charlie will turn green and bud small purple flowers. If you have this on your lawn, you'll definitely know what I'm talking about.

It might be something else as well...

I had the chance to speak with Bart Raser from Carr Hardware in Pittsfield, and the best solution is to bring Carr's a soil sample so they can check the PH.

Scott's 4 Step Program is available at Carr's, as well as, Scott's Disease EX Lawn Fungicide. (Disease EX available next week).

The combination of the two products will work wonders for your lawn! I know mine needs it!