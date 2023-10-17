We're a month into fall here in Massachusetts and the temperatures are dropping. How do we know when to stop mowing the lawn for the year? Can you damage your lawn if you keep mowing to late into the season?

When Should Massachusetts Stop Mowing The Lawn?

Late October into early November is pretty spot on for Massachusetts.

Grass starts to slow the rate of growing when temperatures are consistently in the 40-50 degrees range. This is when you should probably stop, but it depends.

The First Frost Rule is Not Always the Way...

Some say right after the first frost is when to stop, but as temperatures can absolutely climb back up and prolong grass growth, it can take weeks before you actually stop mowing your lawn. Temperatures in the fall can be finicky in Massachusetts.

Fall is in the air, and that means it's time to start thinking about fall lawn care. In late fall, drop your mower down and cut your lawn 1 to 2 inches shorter than you have the rest of the growing season. Continue to mow shorter until your grass stops growing in early winter. If you have a mulching lawnmower, mulch in the leaves to help add organic material to the soil.

Last Mow Before Winter, Leave Removal

Due to the cold winter temperatures, grass that is too short might go into shock and grass that is kept too long can be at greater risk of developing snow mold.

Although there are two schools of thought, most experts say to rake or at least mulch with your mower those leaves before the snow starts to fall!

If you don't rake them, your grass will smother, invite pests, and breed fungus that can spread to the whole lawn and garden. Removing the leaves gives your lawn a chance to soak up the sun and warmth before the grey winter season. -lawnovations.com

