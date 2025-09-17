When Should Mass. Residents Stop Mowing The Lawn?

Massachusetts residents - you should usually stop mowing your lawn in late October or early November.

This is when the grass stops growing because it gets too cold, usually below 50°F. Most lawns here in Massachusetts have cool-season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass, fescue, or ryegrass.

These grasses slow down after the first frost, which often happens between mid-October and late October. If you live near the coast, it might stay warmer longer, so you could mow until early November. In places like the Berkshires, frost comes earlier, so you might stop sooner.

When the weather is dry like this September, you don’t need to mow as often. Dry weather makes grass grow slower, so you might only mow every two weeks instead of weekly. The type of grass matters because some, like fescue, grow slower in cooler weather than others, like ryegrass. Check your lawn to see if it’s still growing before mowing.

Zero Turn Lawn Mower

Don't be lazy and not rake the leaves; the last mow matters

Leaves are a big deal in fall! Before your last mow, rake or blow leaves off the lawn. Leaves left on the grass can block sunlight and cause mold or dead spots. For your final mow, cut the grass to about 2 inches tall. This helps keep it healthy over winter and stops it from getting matted down.

Watch the weather and your lawn. If it’s still growing and hasn’t frozen, you might need to mow a little later. After the first frost, put away the mower until spring.

