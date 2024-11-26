Where Can You Buy Alcohol on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts residents are prepping for the Thanksgiving holiday and we need to get something straight. Thanksgiving is the best holiday of the year. Period.

Before the pressure of spending a small fortune on shopping for the perfect gift, and then spending hours on wrapping comes the perfect holiday. Folks simply get to sit down with friends and family, eat, drink, and show thanks for all the special things in their life, big and small.

If you're hosting a large gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday it's understandable that you might not love Thanksgiving as much as those of us who simply get to pull up a chair. Depending on how many people you're cooking for it can be a ton of work. Prepping, cleaning, cooking, and of course, the grocery shopping.

There is some good news this year about Thanksgiving grocery shopping. According to LendingTree, in 2024, the average American household will spend $431 on Thanksgiving including food, beverages, and decorations. The good news is that this year won't cost as much as last year due to a 12 percent decrease nationwide in turkey prices

Most people will try and knock out their lists in advance in an effort to avoid the chaos of last-minute grocery shoppers. While I respect the crazy, a last-minute, or dare I say day off Thanksgiving shop seems insane. AND, there is at least one thing last-minute shoppers won't be able to grab on Turkey Day. Booze.

It's Illegal to Purchase Alcohol on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts

Massachusetts does not allow the sale of alcohol on Thanksgiving. "Blue Laws", which prohibited the sale of booze on Sundays until they were overturned in 2003, the law that bans the sale of beer, wine, and spirits on Thanksgiving, and Christmas, remain in place in Massachusetts.

In 2017, Rep. Colleen Garry, who represents the 36th Middlesex district filed legislation to allow liquor stores in Massachusetts to sell alcohol on Thanksgiving. The motion was unsuccessful as many Massachusetts liquor store owners testified against the legislation stating they’d rather spend the day with their families, and they want their employees to have the same option.