How Often Does a ‘White Christmas’ Occur in Massachusetts?

Many Massachusetts folks would agree that having some snow on Christmas is welcomed. I like the idea of having a white Christmas as long as the white stuff isn't too deep. If you ski and/or snowboard you probably think differently which is totally understandable.

While Massachusetts and Christmas go hand-in-hand, the Bay State doesn't receive a "true" white Christmas as often as one may think. CBS News reports The National Weather Service says that in order to qualify for a white Christmas, there must be at least 1" of snow on the ground (where you live) at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning. For Boston, this only occurred twice since the year 2000 the most recent being 2009.

As of Late, New England Has Seen a Brown Christmas

According to The Weather Channel, a white Christmas was in short supply in New England last year. Here are some details.

Both Burlington, Vermont, and Caribou, Maine, had a brown Christmas in 2023, but have had more than 30 inches of snow on the ground in Christmases past. The record snow depth in Boston on Christmas morning is 11 inches (1995). Concord, New Hampshire, has measured up to 26 inches on the ground (1970). Boston last had a white Christmas in 2009, while Concord had a few inches on the ground in 2021.

The chances of having a white Christmas in Massachusetts this year are pretty low. If anything, it's predicted that we could receive some rain but not much snow. You can learn more about what Christmas Day may look like in Massachusetts by going here.

