Here’s the #1 Whitest City in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts has much to offer. Many people love to travel to our area to take advantage of our four seasons and snap photos of the Bay State's natural beauty. Others choose to move here and raise a family as Massachusetts has been recognized as one of the top states to raise a family, has quality education offerings, and offers a variety of good jobs, especially in the Boston area.

Massachusetts Also Celebrates Diversity

Massachusetts also is a diverse state as we were the first state to legally allow same-sex marriages over 20 years ago. The Bay State celebrates Juneteenth along with Pride Month loudly and proudly. Massachusetts has an open mind and is a leading state when it comes to diversity and forward thinking.

Massachusetts is Still Very Much a White State

With diversity being a priority for Massachusetts we are still very much a "white" state. According to mass.gov, the majority of the Massachusetts population is white, NH, but the percentage of the population who are people of color is increasing.

What is the Whitest City in Massachusetts?

If you ever wondered where the whitest city in Massachusetts is located we have that answer for you. We turned to RoadSnacks as the site's staff researched this area. Let's reveal the three whitest cities in Massachusetts.

With a population of over 17,000, 88% of that being white, Amesbury is the third whitest city in Massachusetts according to RoadSnacks.

Gloucester lands in the second spot of whitest cities in Massachusetts according to RoadSnacks. The city's population is over 29,000 with 89.66% being white.

The #1 whitest city in Massachusetts is Newburyport according to RoadSnacks. Newbury, along with the other two cities we covered is located in Essex County. The city's population is over 18,000 and 92.16% is white. You can check out all 10 cities that made HomeSnacks' list by going here.

