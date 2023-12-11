We've all been in the grocery store and come upon three or four firefighters food shopping. How can you tell they're firefighters? They're always dressed in their bunker gear with radios strapped to them, that's how. Not to mention the fire truck outside the store.

Why Do Massachusetts Firefighters Grocery Shop On Duty?

I had a chance to hang out with some Pittsfield firefighters on a 24 hour shift a few years back and they take meal time very seriously. Everyone at the firehouse chips in some cash at the beginning of the workday for food as they eat all three meals together at the firehouse in one shift.

Firefighter Unions in Massachusetts Vote to Work 24 Hour Shifts

Our firefighters work together as a family for 24 hours at a time. Throughout the shift, their #1 priority is to be READY TO RESPOND. Whether they are sleeping, taking a shower, or buying groceries, firefighters are prepared to drop what they are doing anytime, anywhere.

For this reason, you may see an engine, ladder, or paramedic unit at the grocery store. Firefighters pool their personal money together each morning to buy groceries and cook their meals at the firehouse. If you've ever been at the grocery store when a call comes in, you've probably witnessed the firefighters stash the cart behind the counter asking, "will you please keep this to the side, we'll be back as soon as we can." -Graham Fire and Rescue

A daily trip to the local grocery store is standard for that day's meals. The next time to see firefighters in the grocery store on duty, now you know why.