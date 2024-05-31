Why Gillette Stadium In MA Will Never Host This Act

Why Gillette Stadium In MA Will Never Host This Act

Getty Images

The Rolling Stones played Gillette Stadium's first ever concert on September 5, 2002 and on Thursday evening, they just played the 100th show in Gillette's history.

Gillette Stadium, with its enormous seating capacity has held some BIG acts over the years but has never held a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will never host the halftime act or a Super Bowl.

Has there ever been a Super Bowl in Massachusetts? No. Will there be? No. Why?

Getty Images
loading...

Why Massachusetts Will Never Host a NFL Super Bowl

Taylor Swift. That's why. I'm kidding of course. Swift has done a ton for NFL viewership.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA has never and most likely never host a Super Bowl game

The NFL usually chooses locations (cities) that are accommodating to a large number of travelers, hotels etc. The other reasons? Weather, a dome, and usually a stadium on the newer side.

Gillette, home to of the New England Patriots, opened in 2002 and holds 65,878 people. The stadium is open and is not domed.

dwphotos
loading...

While the strategy somewhat makes sense from the NFL's perspective from an entertainment standpoint, it has led to about half of the team's stadiums never getting a chance to host a Super Bowl. -sportskeeda.com

States that have held Super Bowls include:

  • Georgia
  • Texas
  • Michigan
  • New Jersey
  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • California
  • Minnesota
  • Louisiana
  • Indiana

Future Super Bowl Locations

Super Bowl LIX (2025) Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl LX (2026) Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Boston, Foxborough
Categories: Articles

More From WSBS 860AM