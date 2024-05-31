Why Gillette Stadium In MA Will Never Host This Act

The Rolling Stones played Gillette Stadium's first ever concert on September 5, 2002 and on Thursday evening, they just played the 100th show in Gillette's history.

Gillette Stadium, with its enormous seating capacity has held some BIG acts over the years but has never held a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will never host the halftime act or a Super Bowl.

Has there ever been a Super Bowl in Massachusetts? No. Will there be? No. Why?

Why Massachusetts Will Never Host a NFL Super Bowl

Taylor Swift. That's why. I'm kidding of course. Swift has done a ton for NFL viewership.

The NFL usually chooses locations (cities) that are accommodating to a large number of travelers, hotels etc. The other reasons? Weather, a dome, and usually a stadium on the newer side.

Gillette, home to of the New England Patriots, opened in 2002 and holds 65,878 people. The stadium is open and is not domed.

While the strategy somewhat makes sense from the NFL's perspective from an entertainment standpoint, it has led to about half of the team's stadiums never getting a chance to host a Super Bowl. -sportskeeda.com

States that have held Super Bowls include:

Georgia

Texas

Michigan

New Jersey

Arizona

Florida

California

Minnesota

Louisiana

Indiana

Future Super Bowl Locations

Super Bowl LIX (2025) Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Super Bowl LX (2026) Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA