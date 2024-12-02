Why Some Mass. Residents Are Dying In Vermont

My wife died from triple negative breast cancer in 2020. What preceded her untimely death were three years of chemotherapy and some radiation. She was one of the unlucky ones whose cancer spread. She was only 34 when she died.

I remember her telling me that she was ready to die about a week before she actually did. She was asking for the morphine pump and ready to pass. Now I know for some who may be reading this it may sound morbid, but it's the reality of someone who is sick and in pain. Some may not want to get to this point and want to die earlier.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Death with dignity

Medical aid in dying is legal in California, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, Maine and Vermont. Massachusetts, however, has not been able to pass legislation on "death with dignity".

Sometimes called "assisted suicide," "right to die," or "medical aid in dying" initiatives, these laws make it possible for terminally ill patients to use prescribed medication to end their lives peacefully rather than suffering a painful and protracted death.

Vermont Sign loading...

Maine and Vermont allow 'assisted suicide'

Vermont has allowed medical aid in dying since 2013, but you had to be a resident. That rule changed in 2023, and the demand has been a little overwhelming.

This subject can get murky and a bit taboo, naturally. Religion can play a part as well as certain mental health issues. For some, it's a right. The right to die.

For busy physicians, it can feel like a big ask. Most doctors here already have more Vermont-based patients than they can handle. Every new patient requires significant paperwork, multiple medical consultations and emotional support. Medical aid in dying patients have to be in Vermont for two required appointments and to take the medication. -vermontpublic.org

Will Massachusetts ever pass a bill? People surely want the option. The following was written about the 2023-2024 end of life options act.

Although in a recent poll 77 percent of Massachusetts residents supported medical aid in dying, the bill failed to advance before the legislative session ended. -nolo.com

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker