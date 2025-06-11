The Eastern States Exposition or "The Big E" is returning on September 12 for a few weeks of amazing food, fun, entertainment, and some shopping. The largest fair in New England can get pretty packed, though, and if you don't love crowds, you'll probably attend on a Monday morning.

Why 'The Big E' In Mass. Will Be Less Crowded This Year

The reason the agricultural fair in West Springfield, MA might be less crowded this year is not due unpopular musical acts or the closure of any rides or state houses, but has to do with ticket prices.

The Big E Facebook The Big E Facebook loading...

The 2024 season broke attendance records with 1,633,935 fairgoers. Discounted ticket prices that were good on the weekend may have contributed to those large crowds. The powers that be wanted to mitigate huge crowds on the weekends this year, so when they had their "flash sale" last week, where folks could buy up to eight discounted tickets, those tickets this year are not applicable for weekend entry.

For those keeping track of time, Wednesday was the fair’s annual flash sale, but this year, a small change was made for the largest fair in New England. “What we’ve done is we changed the approach a little bit in order to mitigate heavy crowds on the weekend,” said Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy. Until 8 p.m. Wednesday, fairgoers can get the flash sale tickets, but they’re only valid Monday through Thursday. In the past, they were good for any day during the week. -westernmassnews.com

Musical act The Kid LAROI was just announced to play, as well as, ZZ Top, and The Marshall Tucker Band this year. Get ready for Big E fun and maybe less crowded weekends. Let's hope for no rain!