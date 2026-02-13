Police in Pittsfield, Massachusetts are investigating as horrific incident that left a pedestrian dead.

On Tuesday, February 10, around 11:30 p.m. investigators responded to the intersection of Linden St and Francis Ave for a report of a possible pedestrian in the road who witnesses believe was struck by a vehicle. However, when investigators arrived they were unable to locate a victim or vehicle.

After speaking with witnesses and canvasing the area, investigators eventually located the victim, who was deceased in the 1350 block of West Housatonic St, some three and a half miles away.

Yesterday, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office identified the victim as William S. Colbert a 69 year old man and resident of Pittsfield.

Early investigation indicates that the Colbert was first struck, but then became trapped underneath the vehicle and dragged across the city.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and is currently wanted by police. They believe he was driving a sedan, possibly a dark colored Toyota or Honda.

The incident was believe to have occurred between 11:33 p.m. to 11:49 p.m. Police believe the vehicle may have traveled on Linden St, Robins Ave, Daniels Ave, Columbus Ave, Onota St, South Merriam St, and ultimately West Housatonic. Anyone with footage possibly related to the incident from cameras or security systems in those areas can email dhallas@cityofpittsfield.org or adayton@cityofpittsfield.org.

The investigation remains active and Pittsfield Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Anthony Dayton at (413) 448-9700 ext. 543 or Sergeant David Hallas at ext. 560.