City of Pittsfield Issues a Second Parking Ban Starting Soon

Berkshire County was buried in this past weekend's snowstorm. It was the biggest one we had in recent years. Town and city workers, along with residential homeowners, spent hours cleaning up and removing snow.

Get our free mobile app

I don't have a very big driveway. It's average-sized, but it still took me about 90 minutes to get it all cleaned up between the snowblowing, shoveling, and clearing the walkway, sidewalks, and driveway itself. My mother, who lives alone and utilizes a plow service, recently told me that she had to wait two days before she was plowed out of her driveway. I wish she had mentioned this to me earlier; I would have shoveled a path for her to get out.

READ MORE: Berkshire County is Going to Get Colder, Here's When You Should Let Your Faucets Drip

I think most people would agree that this wasn't the biggest storm in the Berkshires by any means, but it was one of the biggest we had in a while. I will say this, even though I'm not a fan of a lot of snow personally, I am happy for the people who enjoy winter sports, children who like to play in the snow, and the local ski resorts. I hope they all have a prosperous season.

City of Pittsfield Issues Another Temporary Parking Ban

It's no joke that some towns and cities throughout Berkshire County are still cleaning up and moving snow around. As a matter of fact, the city of Pittsfield has issued another temporary parking ban, the second one this week, which starts this evening (1/29) at 8:00 pm and goes until 6:00 am Friday (1/30).

Pittsfield Parking Ban Details

The city reports that during this time, on-street parking will be prohibited on North Street between Park Square and Wahconah Street in the southbound lane. This will allow the city to continue snow removal operations that began last evening. Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for parking, which will be open to the public free of charge during this timeframe.

20 Berkshire County Mispronunciations