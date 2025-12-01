First Plowable Snow of the Season Arrives Tuesday in The Berkshires

Break out the shovels and warm up the snow blowers - Pittsfield and Berkshire County are about to get its first real taste of winter.

A storm system will bring the season's first plowable snowfall to the region Tuesday, with the heaviest accumulations hitting inland areas while the coast sees mostly rain.

The snow will start falling between 7 and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning across Western Mass, gradually filling in through the afternoon. If you're planning to travel, meteorologists warn that the worst conditions will arrive after 11 a.m. and continue through early evening.

Winter Storm Warning in Effect

The Berkshires are expected to see the biggest totals, with 6 to 12 inches possible in some areas. West of here, in Worcester and the Worcester Hills, could pick up 3 to 6 inches, while some isolated spots might need to dig out from as much as 10 inches. -weather.com

This won't be light, fluffy snow either. Forecasters are calling it a "wet-type snowfall" - the heavy, concrete-like snow that's great for snowballs but tough on your back.

The storm is expected to wrap up by early Wednesday morning, leaving behind slippery conditions for the Wednesday morning commute as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Winter is here

But if you think Tuesday's snow is cold, just wait. An Arctic blast is heading our way by the end of the week, with some areas potentially waking up to below-zero temperatures Friday morning - the first time this season.

Now's the time to make sure your car is winterized, your driveway is ready for plowing, and you know where you left the ice scraper last spring. Plus have sand and salt on hand. Check the fire stations in Pittsfield as well as the DPW.