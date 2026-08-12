The Berkshires Could be in for a Tricky Winter

Please don't kill me. I know it's only August, and I'm already bringing up winter, but as all Berkshire County residents know, winter seems to be a regular topic of conversation. Why is that? Well, as many people know, Berkshire County is known to have long, frigid winters with big snowstorms, sleet, and freezing rain, and sometimes that weather comes as early as October/November.

Berkshire County Folks Know About Long, Cold, Snowy Winters

While Berkshire County has had some mild winters and has lucked out from having to clean up mounds of snow, that doesn't happen that often. As you remember, this past winter felt like it was never going to end. It was incredibly frigid, and we seemed to be getting blasted with snow anytime we looked up. If you live in the Berkshires and don't have a snowblower, you certainly need one, or you need someone who has one or a plow and can come clean up your property. That's probably the understatement of the year.

Berkshire County Could See Heavy Wet Snow and Quickly Changing Forecasts for 2026/2027

The other reason I bring up winter in the Berkshires is that I saw that The Farmer's Almanac recently released its 2026/2027 winter weather forecast, and according to the forecast, it looks like the Berkshires could be in for plenty of winter weather along with a quickly changing forecast. Then again, what else is new? Don't get me wrong, I don't hate winter, and I am happy for the ski resorts, but I need Mother Nature to give me a chance to get my property cleaned up from the previous storm before the next one starts. All jokes aside, here's what The Farmer's Almanac had to say about the winter weather forecast for the Northeast and the Berkshires.

The Northeast may face one of the season’s most complicated winter patterns. Coastal communities could receive more rain or mixed precipitation, while inland areas may be hit by several rounds of heavy, wet snow—particularly during January and February. Small shifts in storm tracks and temperatures could make the difference between rain, sleet, freezing rain, and accumulating snow. Residents should be prepared for forecasts to change quickly as storms approach.

It Never Hurts to Prepare Early, Especially in the Berkshires

Seeing that we could be nailed with all kinds of winter weather, you'll want to make sure you have snowblowers, shovels, sand, salt, and winter emergency kits on hand. Whether you live in North Adams, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, or anywhere in the Berkshires, chances are you'll be experiencing some interesting winter weather patterns this year.

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