Congratulations! If You Work Here, You’re One Of The Happiest Employees In Massachusetts
Hey, Massachusetts residents! Do you love your job? Does it make you happy and fulfilled at the end of the day? Perhaps a better question, especially nowadays, is: do you even LIKE your job?
If you had to guess, which city in our beloved Bay State do you think would contain the most HAPPY employees? It might not be an easy task, especially if you're an unhappy employee.
Well, this may intrigue you a little bit. The area in the Commonwealth that is home to the happiest employees happens to be right here in Western Massachusetts, according to Resume.io, the online platform that offers much-needed help for job seekers.
Recently, Resume.io surveyed 3,000 employees from all over the country, asking where the happiest workers thrive and what keeps them motivated. They then released a list of the 100 cities with the happiest workforces.
You'll probably have no trouble believing this, but only ONE Massachusetts city made an appearance in that list of 100. Before we find out which Massachusetts city made it in, let's look at the top 10.
The Top 10 Cities With The Happiest Employees, according to Resume.io:
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Santa Barbara, California
- Austin, Texas
- San Francisco, California
- Buffalo, New York
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Dallas, Texas
- Seattle, Washington
- Naples, Florida
- New York City, New York
Now onto the only Massachusetts city that made the 100 nationwide for workplace happiness, and it sits at #79 in the rankings: Springfield! Workers gave Springfield a workplace happiness score of 7.9/10.
Also, I found this to be pretty interesting: The final city to make the Top 100 is also named Springfield...Springfield, Missouri. Weird, huh? For a complete look at the entire rankings, visit Resume.io's website here.
